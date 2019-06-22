Documentation of non-documented properties, wealth objective of Amnesty Scheme: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said present Amnesty Scheme could not be compared with past schemes because objective of this scheme was documentation of non-documented wealth and properties instead of generating revenue.

The incumbent government was seriously working to strengthen national economy and removing corruption from the country, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said it was unfortunate that our society was not familiar with tax culture as rich and wealthy people were avoiding to pay taxes.

The nation had capacity, commitment and motivation to pay taxes but they had lot of trust deficit because the past ruler people spent tax amount for making properties and for personal interests, she added.

The special assistant said the government would take action against those who had non-documented properties and wealth after June 30.

People would pay taxes when they had full confidence in the tax system and knew that the tax amount would be spent for development of the country.

Replying to a question, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had introduced amnesty scheme to benefit their relatives and favourites.

Dr. Firdous said the government strongly believed in rule of law as it was essential for a civilised society. It was also making sincere efforts for strengthening the national institutions.

The corrupt people should face accountability and the punished, while the government would not provide any relief to the corrupt elements who were facing accountability, she added.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the country's courts were working independently without any pressure, she said.

Dr. Firdous said the government would not allow any one to make the Parliament as a protection shield for themselves and it would achieve its targets and never compromise in that regard.