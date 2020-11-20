UrduPoint.com
Documents' Attestation Only Through Courier Amidst COVID-19: Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday announced that in wake of the growing COVDI-19 cases, the ministry and its camp offices would attest the documents only through the courier companies from Monday.

The decision has been taken in light of the NCOC's guidance in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases and with a view to ensuring public safety, a foreign ministry press release said.

"It has been decided that attestation of all documents by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Camp Offices, would be done through courier companies (Gerry's, Leopards and TCS), from Monday, 23rd November 2020, until further orders," it said.

However, for attestation of Power of Attorney and Affidavit, the applicants would need to visit the ministry or its camp offices in person.

