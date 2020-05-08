UrduPoint.com
Dodhocha Dam Project To Be Completed In Three Years: Chairman RDA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:18 AM

Dodhocha dam project to be completed in three years: Chairman RDA

The construction work of Dodhocha Dam project would be completed at a cost of Rs 6 billion in three years said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)/ Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The construction work of Dodhocha Dam project would be completed at a cost of Rs 6 billion in three years said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)/ Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

The Chairman during his visit to the site of Dodhocha dam on Thursday said that the construction of the dam would fulfill requirements of Rawalpindi city and help lessen the load on tube wells.

Director General RDA, Amaar Khan and Deputy Managing Director WASA Saleem Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman was briefed about the project by the authorities of Small Dams Organization.

He was informed that the project would help ensure availability of 25 million gallons of water for the city per day.

The dam would have a storage capacity of 60,000 acres feet, for supplying 25 million gallons per day while the dam would have dead level storage capacity of 15,000 acres feet and live storage capacity of 45,000 acres feet.

Deputy Director WASA Aziz Ullah Khan informed the Chairman that WASA would construct a mainline for supply of water from the dam besides a water treatment plant. The Chairman and DG RDA inspected the dam site.

The Chairman said that Punjab Government had approved the water supply projects of Dodhocha and Chahan dams and soonconstruction work on both the projects would be commenced and the water reservoirs would be completed at fast track.

