Dog Attack Injures Five Including Children In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Dog attack injures five including children in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :At least five persons including two children were injured after a stray dog mauled them near Teen Talwar monument in Clifton area of Karachi, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

The persons sustained injuries in stray dog attack were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College, Dr Seemi Jamali, said that all injured persons were given first aid and emergency treatment.

The wounded persons have been provided anti-rabies vaccines, she added.

Earlier in August, a two-year child had sustained severe wounds on his face after a stray dog mauled him in Gulzar Colony area of the metropolis.

The father of the victim, two-year-old Kaleem Ullah, had narrated the entire incident saying that a stray dog attacked his child a day back, causing severe injuries on his face. A passerby had also sustained wounds in the incident after he tried to rescue the child.

More Stories From Pakistan

