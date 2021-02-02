Dog bite incidents on rise in Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Dog bite incidents are on rise in Kahuta city and surrounding area due to lack of action against the stray dogs by the civic authorities.

A toddler of village Bhoan died while a number of people have been injured in last few days as stray dogs were seen wandering freely around mosques, parks, meat and chicken shops, wedding halls, hotels, restaurants, markets, slaughter houses, municipal committees and near garbage dumps.

Muhammad Imran, a resident of Kahuta, Panjar Chowk told that he had stopped walking on the streets in the early mornings in fear of attack from stray dogs.

"Riding back home in the dark after completion of work has become traumatic", he added.

Another resident said that it was the duty of the health department and the district administration, to keep people safe and yet no action was taken in this regard.

The residents demanded of the authorities concerned to take timely action and get rid of the menace.