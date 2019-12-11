Dog- bite victim dies in Karachi

Six years old Hasnain bitten by dogs has died in Larkana (Karachi)."Different surgeries were conducted but infection was spread and child has died" said Dr Jamal Raza

According to details Director NICH Dr Jamal Raza has said that infection had increased due to which he died.It is pertinent to mention here that six years old Hasnain earlier remained under treatment in Jinnah Hospital.

He was bitten by six dogs.