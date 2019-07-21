Dog bites cases increased in capital

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Flock of the stray dogs roaming freely in the various sectors of the Federal capital is posing threat to the life of the citizens due to the indifferent attitude of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The residents urged the departments concerned to take remedial measures as stray dogs were hampering their mobility, especially during nights.

Talking to APP, Shehzad Satti said he had lodged several complaints with the relevant departments but nobody bother to rectify the situation.

He said the dogs should be removed from the most visited places including schools, colleges, hotels, graveyards, bus stands and others at earliest.

He complained about the presence of stray dogs in the various sectors including F-6, F-7, G-13, H-13, I-8, I-9, I-10 and others.

Subhan Khalid said several cases of dog bites were emerged in G-13 sector Islamabad and female and children were remained major victim of the dog bites.

He said the people in his area was not only scared of walking on roads and streets but also could not allow their children go outside to play.

Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of I-9, said he was also attacked by a group of stray dogs in a night but luckily he managed to escape from the area.

He said that the stray dogs in his area were increasing gradually as no authority was taking action in that regard.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson said that around 15 cases of dog bites were being reported daily from the urban area of the capital while 20 to 25 came from its rural areas.

The PIMS was providing free of cost treatment to such cases.

When contacted, MCI Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri told that 10 to 15 dogs were being killed by his department daily. The department only took action on receiving a complaint in that regard, he added.