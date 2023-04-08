Dog bites minor baby girl, two women

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :A two-year-old baby girl and another two women were bitten by a stray dog at Basti Alyani in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue-1122, a minor girl named Sadia daughter of Rehmatullah, and another two women identified as Saeeda Mai (35) wife of Rehmatullah, and Fouzia Bibi.

The women sustained severe canine injuries. Rescue-1122 rushed to the site immediately and provided treatment to affected persons.

Local people demanded of the district administration to eliminate stray dogs because there was a number of complaints reported in this regard.