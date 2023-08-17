Open Menu

Dog Bites Teenager In Kot Addu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Dog bites teenager in Kot Addu

A teenage boy sustained severe wounds after rivals unleashed a dog who mauled him in Kot Addu city police area on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A teenage boy sustained severe wounds after rivals unleashed a dog who mauled him in Kot Addu city police area on Thursday.

Mukhtar Hussain Gurmani r/o Chak 527/TDA had an enmity with his relative Nazir Ahmad alias Nijarmani.

Mukhtar and his teenage son Muhammad Asad Gurmani (14) were present outside their residence when Nazir Gurmani arrived there with his dog and unleashed the pet on father and son. The dog bit on both shins of the boy while the dog owner escaped from the scene.

The boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Kot Addu city police has registered a case and started a search for the owner of the dog.

