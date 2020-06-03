UrduPoint.com
Dog Bits A 10-year-old Boy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Dog bits a 10-year-old boy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::A 10-year-old boy was bitten and injured by a pet in Bagwani North area of Paharpur Tehsil and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment here on Wednesday.

According to detail, Samiullah, a 10-year-old boy in Bagwani North area of Paharpur Tehsil was on his way to his uncle's house when the pet bit him and seriously injured him.

The injured was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Police arrested the pet's owner Muhammad Aleem son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Bagwani North and registered a case against.

