Dog Show Held At Jilani Park

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) As part of the grand Horse and Cattle Show 2025, a spectacular two-day dog show was organized at Jilani Park on Saturday, showcasing exceptional German Shepherd dogs from around the world.

The event, held to celebrate the cultural vibrancy of Lahore, drew participants from various countries, bringing together 20 teams and 120 beautifully trained German Shepherd dogs.

According to a spokesperson, the event was attended by notable figures, including Muhammad Tahir Toor, DG PHA, Brigadier Mazhar, Imran Hussain (President of the German Shepherd Club), Zahid Sindho (General Secretary of the German Shepherd Club), and Colonel K.M. Roy. Their presence underscored the importance of the show in promoting international dog-breeding standards and fostering a sense of community among dog enthusiasts.

Lahore's citizens turned out in large numbers to witness the competition, which attracted women, children, and young people, along with foreign participants.

The competition was officiated by Brent Weibert, a famous international match referee from Germany, and Faheem Asghar, Group Breedwarden, who served as the official umpire. Their expertise ensured that the event maintained high standards of fairness and accuracy.

Throughout the two-day event, the dogs were judged on various criteria, including obedience, agility, and conformation to breed standards. Medals, cups, and special gifts were awarded to the top-performing teams and individual dogs, celebrating their excellence and dedication to the sport.

The dog show at Jilani Park was a thrilling addition to the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, highlighting Lahore’s growing reputation as a hub for international sporting events and fostering greater appreciation for the art of dog breeding and training.

