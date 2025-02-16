Open Menu

Dog Show Held At Jilani Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) As part of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore organized the All Breed International Dog Show at Jilani Park, here on Sunday.

The show showcased 280 dogs from 35 different breeds. The event featured a diverse range of breeds, including German Shepherds, Australian Shepherds, American Bulldogs, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Borzois, and many others. International judges Jeff Horswell and Peter Friedrich oversaw the competition, evaluating the dogs in various categories.

In addition to breed competitions, the show included grooming demonstrations, dog nutrition and health awareness sessions, and specialty contests. Winners in different categories were awarded trophies, medals, and gifts.

The dog show aimed to promote awareness about pet care while enhancing Pakistan’s soft image globally, particularly among pet enthusiasts worldwide. The event attracted a large audience, including women, children, youth, and international visitors, further adding to its success.

