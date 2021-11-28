Dog show held at Jinnah Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Hundreds of dog keepers on Sunday took part in a Dog Show with their rare dogs of different breeds and species at Jinnah park Rawalpindi.

All-breed of dog including German Shepherd participated in the show.

Hundreds of people witnessed the show and took keen interest in different species of dogs.

An official said that this also encouraged the dogs and pet owners to show their unique breed to the general public.

At the end of the function, prizes,medals, trophies were distributed among the winners.