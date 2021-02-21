Dog show held in Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday organized a 'Dog Show' at Gilani Park to provide recreational facilities to the citizens.

According to a PHA spokesperson, about 25 breeds and 150 pets from various cities participated in the show.

The show is the initial part of PHA's annual colorful spring festival celebrations, she added.

Juan Miranda Saucedo from Mexico was the judge of the dog show while Col. Roy and Saif Baig from Pakistan were assist him in result announcement.

A large number of people were present in the Jilani Park to watch the dog show competition while strict measures were also taken by park administration to implement standards operating procedures (SOPs) in view of coronavirus.

Prizes were also awarded to dog owners who take prominent positions in the dog show competition.