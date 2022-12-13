UrduPoint.com

Dog Stuck In Pipeline For Three Days Rescued

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) ::The disaster management team of Rescue 1122 Malakand on Tuesday safely pulled out a dog that was stuck in a sewerage line for the last three days in Batkhela tehsil here.

Rescue 1122 Malakand informed that a call was received that a dog had somehow stuck itself in a sewerage pipeline and was screaming for the last three days from agony.

Rescue workers reached the spot and after breaking the concrete floor and cutting the pipeline, succeeded in pulling out the dog safely. Rescue staff said the dog was in good shape and was given some food before its release.

The area people highly appreciated the professional efforts and capabilities of the Rescue 1122 staff in saving a stranded animal.

