DOGANE's Contribution To British Society, Pakistan Commendable: Nafees Zakaria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK),Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has commended the contribution of Dow Graduates Association of Northern Europe (DOGANE) to the British society and health sector of the UK and Pakistan.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest and Patron of DOGANE at the annual function of the Association at Nottingham the other day.

The High Commissioner said it was a matter of great satisfaction and pride that distinguished physicians and surgeons of Pakistani origin from Dow Medical College & University, Karachi were making Pakistan and its Diaspora in the UK proud of their invaluable services in the health sector and charitable causes said a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here today.

Nafees Zakaria said it was encouraging to see that the DOGANE members have excelled in their respective fields and were contributing positively in various walks of life.

Acknowledging the positive role of the Association in promoting Pakistani culture and national objectives of peace and development, he said it was important for professionals, graduates and students of Pakistani descent to uphold the values and honour of their country wherever they live.

Zakaria noted with satisfaction the Association's assistance and guidance to the younger generation in determining their career paths.

He urged their assistance in strengthening bilateral cooperation in the health sector in Pakistan.

Zakaria also invited them to avail economic opportunities in pharma, surgical, industrial and tourism sectors and assured all possible assistance to the investors from the Mission.

Briefing the DOGANE Alumni about community outreach efforts of the High Commission, Zakaria sought their help in connecting the second and third generation Pakistanis in the UK with their country of heritage. He asked them to be partner with the Mission in activities of cultural promotion which are regularly held at the High Commission.Updating the Association on current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Commissioner said Indian measures to unilaterally change the status of the disputed region of Jammu & Kashmir were a blatant violation of UN Security Council's Resolutions on Kashmir. He added that over 8 million Kashmiris were under Indian siege since August 5 2019, which has resulted in a humanitarian crisis and is continuing unabated, he added.

Zakaria said human rights violations and crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were well documented by international organizations, and therefore, merit delivery of justice for the Kashmiri victims and punishment for the perpetrators of these crimes.

He appreciated the strong voice raised by the British Parliamentarians and members of civil society for the Kashmiris who were suffering from Indian brutalities and humanitarian crisis in IOK since August 5,2019.

