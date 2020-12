Dogar ensures support for NMU development projects

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM), Malik Amir Dogar visited Nishtar Medical University here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM), Malik Amir Dogar visited Nishtar Medical University here on Thursday.

He met NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood and discussed matters pertaining to ongoing development projects in the varsity.

The SPAM asked him about release of funds for the projects besides ensuring his support for the varsity and its development.

Mr Dogar appreciated the efforts of the VC for development of NMU, says a release issued here.