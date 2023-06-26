Dogar held Fawad, Mazari responsible for knocking down PTI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Chief Whip of PTI, Amir Dogar has blasted out at Fawad Chaudhary and Sheri Mazari as becoming political pawns to knock down the party in the current scenario.

In an informal talk with journalists after their appearance in court here, Dogar found fault with the working of PTI's chairman as the latter had committed mistake after mistake mainly over suggestions of the sycophants were roaming around him.

None of 125 NA's members was ready to tender resignations, he believed as he said.

"We had been told that PDM would go away with everything and we would languish in prison, but Fawad Chaudhary's group didn't weigh any of our words to avoid the chaos, he stated." He also hit out at Usman Buzdar, calling him as the main responsible for 'Punjab destruction' as CM of the province.

Buzdar was an unfaithful person who could never be trusted, he maintained.

He categorically condemned the May 9 incidents with a paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces. I believe soldiers at borders have made our lives peaceful, he maintained.

Pak Army and Pakistan are part and parcel with each other, he said.

Amir Dogar said he belonged to a patriotic family. He said the city's administration was a witness that he waged peaceful protest on the day and stopped workers move down the check post.

He termed the election as the sole solution to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country.

According to him, incidents of May 9 couldn't happen, had there been assemblies working smoothly in the country.