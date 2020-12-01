Dogar invites PDM to sit with govt to settle all issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Tuesday invited the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders to sit with the government to settle down all the issues as the confrontation was not in interest of the country.

The government was ready to sit with opposition parties to sign the Charter of Economy (COE) and also make legislation for electoral reform to bring transparency in the system, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the incumbent government was working efficiently to make the country a prosperous and welfare state as per dream and vision of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The special assistant said due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the national economy was further strengthening as export was increasing.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would win the Senate election with overwhelming majority on basis of its performance and it would complete its constitutional term as well.

Replying to a question, he said the COVID-19 cases were soaring every passing day that was why the PDM should avoid holding public gatherings.