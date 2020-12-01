UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dogar Invites PDM To Sit With Govt To Settle All Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:06 PM

Dogar invites PDM to sit with govt to settle all issues

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Tuesday invited the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders to sit with the government to settle down all the issues as the confrontation was not in interest of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Tuesday invited the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders to sit with the government to settle down all the issues as the confrontation was not in interest of the country.

The government was ready to sit with opposition parties to sign the Charter of Economy (COE) and also make legislation for electoral reform to bring transparency in the system, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the incumbent government was working efficiently to make the country a prosperous and welfare state as per dream and vision of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The special assistant said due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the national economy was further strengthening as export was increasing.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would win the Senate election with overwhelming majority on basis of its performance and it would complete its constitutional term as well.

Replying to a question, he said the COVID-19 cases were soaring every passing day that was why the PDM should avoid holding public gatherings.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi calls on Gove ..

1 minute ago

DIGP for prudent registration of FIR's

1 minute ago

CDA expedites work on roads rehabilitation

1 minute ago

Two killed, three injured in separate incidents of ..

7 minutes ago

Walk held to commemorate HIV/AIDs Day

7 minutes ago

Two killed as car tears through pedestrian zone in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.