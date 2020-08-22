UrduPoint.com
Dogar Park Restoration Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:17 PM

Chief Whip National Assembly Amir Dogar and DG Ph.A. Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood have inaugurated the Dogar park here on Saturda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly Amir Dogar and DG Ph.A. Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood have inaugurated the Dogar park here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, Amir Dogar said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started restoration of Dogar Park.the park would provide the city a perfect entertainment venue with all-out facilities to common public.

He said the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Vision was wearing practical robes. He said the Dogger Park would be made a model park and it would be given special attention to land-scaping.

Abid Mahmood said on the occasion that children and women would also be provided state of the art recreational facilities in the park. He said Multan would be made a clean city through plantation of green trees.

He said dozens of trees' plantation had already been completed.

