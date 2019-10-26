Dogs attacked and injured child in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A group of pet dogs attacked and injured a child at Raqba Noor Khan, a suburban area here on Saturday.

A seven-year-old boy Najaf Abbas s/o Muhammad Yar had left home to play outside when five pet dogs of some local landlords attacked him and bit flesh on his legs.

Villagers alerted due to the hue and cry raised by the child and rescued him from the dogs.

Police reached the spot after getting information and got admitted the injured child to hospital from where doctors referred him to Nishtar hospital Multan owing to his serious condition.

Police have registered an FIR against dog owners Abdul Qadir Baloch, Muhammad Hayat, and Riaz Hussain.

Abdul Qadir Baloch was arrested, police said