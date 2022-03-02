UrduPoint.com

Dogs Bite Two Children In Jatoi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :At least two children were seriously injured when they were bitten by a stray dog here on yesterday.

In the first incident, Javed Hussain's daughter Najma, 10, was shifted to THQ Hospital Jatoi after being bitten by a dog, according to rescuers.

The animal bit the girl's left leg at six places, the rescue official said. She was vaccinated for rabies.

In another case, a seven-year-old boy named Chun was bitten by a stray dog during the last 24 hours.

The locals have demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation.

