Dogs bite two kids in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Stray dogs severely injured two kids by biting them near Khan Garh stadium area here on Wednesday.

According to details, the stray dogs attacked on two kids Rameen Fatima ad Abdul Mateen and injured them.

The injured kids were shifted to rural health centre Khangarh where they were vaccinated.

The local people demanded town committee officials for launching drive against stray dogs.