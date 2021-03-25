Dogs have bothered us, PA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday told the assembly that dogs had bothered them as they were received a letter yesterday to monitor a campaign against dogs.

He said in complaining voice referring to the campaign that all members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) of Sindh including opposition members were asked to receive a letter to monitor a campaign against dogs.

He said, 'We do not have power.' He said and asked they were unaware of the situation who had to catch dogs and kill them.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani while responding to the Opposition Leader said that he could not comment over the judgment of the court. He said in fact it was the job of the Local Government.

PPP's MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon talking on the issue said that the letter had been sent following directives of the court. He said that 1.5 lac cases were reported in Sindh, around 4.5 lac cases in Punjab, 2.25 lac in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and 8 lac cases in Balochistan.

Sharjeel said that one who had responsible for a piece of work, he had to do that one in accordance with the constitution and law of the country.

He suggested the Opposition Leader to collectively submit a petition in the court to this effect.

He said that PPP, PTI or MQM did not have any enmity among them but there was the matter of issues.

He also raised a matter of anti-encroachment drive, which had been launched saying that the campaign had taken away roofs from heads of the people and they were sitting under the open sky.

He urged MPAs to raise the issue, which might had also affected the residents of their areas.

Earlier, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani announced that the Sindh Governor had given assent to the four bills including (1) The Barret Hodgson University at Karachi (Amendment) Bill 2020 (2) The Sindh Parliamentary Secretaries (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2021 (3) The Control of Narcotics Substance (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2021 and (4) The Sindh Water Management (Amendment) Bill 2018.

The assembly, later, passed two bills into law including Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University at Lyari Karachi (Amendment) 2020 and the Sindh Public Private Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Sindh Minister for Information, Science and Technology Muhammad Taimur Talpur replied to the questions, during the question and answer hour.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.