Dogs neutralizing drive helps in reducing canine bite cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The initiative of neutralizing of stray dogs with the objective of controlling its population to contain deadly zoonotic disease of rabies, has shown encouraging results in the reduction of canine bites by more than 50 percent in the provincial metropolis.

Three years record of Lady Reading Hospital, the largest health care facility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has shown that since the inception of Dog Neutralizing campaign in Peshawar, the cases of dog bites has been drastically reduced to a figure of 3459 in 2021 from 8732 in 2019. In 2020, 5394 dog bite cases were reported at the hospital.

"Decrease in dog bite cases is an indication of a reduction in the population of stray canines and achievement of the objective for which the project was launched in Peshawar in the year 2019," informed Dr. Masoom Ali Shah, Project Director.

The drive was introduced in Peshawar as a replication of WHO recommended programme of Trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) to control rabies and overpopulation of street dogs, Dr. Mosoom explains.

The initiative was a pilot project and after evaluation of its encouraging result, the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided its extension to all the divisional headquarters of the province, Masoom announced.

The project helped in reducing infection of deadly rabies disease from 8000 cases to 3000 during that period at Lady Reading Hospital, Masoom claimed.

Apart from achieving positive results in regard with public health, the TNVR drive also helped in transition of rabies control policy from cruel practice of dog culling to neutralizing of the animal, he went on to say.

During the TNVR initiative, Livestock Department established a state of the art operation theater in Peshawar having the capacity of operating several dogs on daily basis.

Before releasing the dog in open after operation, a collar installed with reflectors is fixed around its neck and a tatoo is printed on ear as mark of identity that the dog is already operated, he apprised APP.

During operation for neutralizing, the dogs is also vaccinate against rabies and in case of finding a rabit dog, the animal is euthanased in the larger interest of public safety.

The project for expansion of dogs neutralizing in KP is estimated at a cost of Rs. 40.7 million and summary is awaiting approval of funds to start work, Dr. Masoom added.

Now neutralization of stray dogs will start in cities including Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Abbotabad and D.I.Khan, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group (PARAG), an association of civil and animal right activists, has appreciated transition of anti-rabies control programme from dog culling to neutralizing.

"That is indeed the right direction for containing rabies and population of stray dogs as recommended by WHO," observed Dr. Ayeza Haider, Chairman PARAG.

Talking to APP, Dr. Ayeza informed that Punjab province has also formulated a new policy in line with WHO's recommended TNVR approach.

The implementation of the policy in the whole country is need to ensure prevention of cruelty against animals, Dr. Ayeza stressed.

She also insisted on mass vaccination of dogs to prevent rabies infection and stressed upon departments involved in the process to vaccinate every animal during operation.

PARAG, she continued, had also approached Lahore High Court (LHC) against the inhuman practice of killing of dogs to control population and spread of rabies.

Its a welcoming decision by KP government of replication of practice in the whole province and would show positive results in reducing cruelty against animals, she added.