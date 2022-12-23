Dogs sterilization campaign extended to divisional headquarters of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The initiative of containing deadly rabies disease through adoption of Turkish model of TNVR (Trap, neuter, vaccinate and release) will be extended to divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after obtaining satisfactory results in the provincial metropolis.

"The decision has been taken after evaluation of our pilot project of dogs sterilization launched in Peshawar in January 2020," informed Dr. Masoom Shah of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Livestock department had launched the project in January 2020 of offering a financial incentive for lockdown affected public of Peshawar of `getting cash reward of Rs. 200 over catching a stray dog'.

"The reward was announced to involve and engage those who lost their livelihood due to corona-virus lockdown in an activity aimed at ensuring better public health and safety," Dr. Masoom told APP.

Later in the same year, another initiative of mobile operation theater started in Peshawar for neutralizing of stray dogs after catching them on the spot.

All these initiatives were chalked out for the implementation of `Stray dog population control policy' for controlling the spread of rabies caused by a dog bite, he added.

Talking to APP, Dr. Masoom said four staffers of Livestock department including a Veterinary Doctor, a catcher, a driver and a helper performed duty in the mobile operation theater which neutralized stray dogs on the spot on complaint basis.

During the initiative, thousands of dogs were operated and neutralized which were catch and brought to the department.

However now, Dr. Masoom continued, after evaluating good results of the project, it has been decided to extend the initiative at divisional headquarters of the province.

The proposal for expansion of the project with an estimated cost of Rs.

40.7 million was proposed by Livestock department which has been approved by Chief Economist, Dr. Masoom added.

Now neutralization of stray dogs will start in cities including Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Abbotabad and D.I.Khan, he went on to say.

The Water and Sanitation Companies in all these cities will extend support and cooperation to Livestock department in making the drive successful, Masoom continued.

The objective behind launching of the projects is to control population of stray dogs and to protect public from deadly zoonotic disease, rabies, he added.

Director Livestock said people can approach the livestock department for lodging complaints about presence of stray dogs in their area and mobile team will visit to operate and neutralize the dogs.

According to a survey of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) there are around 7500 to 10,000 stray dogs only in Peshawar district.

While according to statistical data, number of rabies cases in Pakistan is reported around 90,000 on annual basis with 60 percent of infections occurring among teenage boys as young as 15 years of age.

Dr. Masoom informed that Livestock Department has established a state-of-the-art operation theater in Peshawar and has the capacity of operating several dogs on a daily basis Before releasing the dog in open after the operation, a collar installed with reflectors is fixed around its neck and a tatoo is printed on-ear as mark of identity that the dog is already operated, he apprised APP.

Dr. Masoom said so far stray dog population was controlled only by culling dogs by shooting them or poisoning the animal which was a very cruel practice.

We also wanted to stop inhuman practice of killing animal ruthlessly. he concludes.