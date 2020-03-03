UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doha Agreement A Great Stride Towards Peace In Afghanistan: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:33 PM

Doha agreement a great stride towards peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said Doha agreement between Afghan Taliban and the United States was a great stride towards sustainable peace in Afghanistan for which Afghan leadership and other Afghan groups had to demonstrate political maturity by making better environment through confidence building measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said Doha agreement between Afghan Taliban and the United States was a great stride towards sustainable peace in Afghanistan for which Afghan leadership and other Afghan groups had to demonstrate political maturity by making better environment through confidence building measures.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said Doha agreement was first step towards peace and Afghan leadership had to initiate intra-Afghan negotiations with open heart as second step.

The foreign minister said following the Afghan peace agreement in Doha, the foreign ministers and representatives at the ceremony were of the view that there might be difficulties ahead which needed to be addressed.

He said it was proved from the twenty-year prolonged Afghan war that war was no the solution for bringing peace.

Now it was a great test case for Afghan leadership to either remain narrow-minded or come up with broad-minded.

To a question about the message of Doha agreement for regional countries particularly India, Qureshi said Pakistan had always supported peace and stability in Afghanistan and the role of Pakistan as facilitator was highly appreciated by the comity of nations.

Now, only Afghan leadership had to abide by each clause of the agreement and foil the spoilers attempt of disrupting it, he added.

To another question the statement of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Ashraf Ghani should seek detailed replies to his quarries about bilateral exchange of prisoners from the United States as its mechanism was explicitly defined in the agreement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Exchange Shah Mehmood Qureshi Doha United States Ashraf Ghani From Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

36 minutes ago

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

54 minutes ago

China beefs up funds for coronavirus fight

3 minutes ago

Russia rejects UN probe claim of 'war crime' in Sy ..

3 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.