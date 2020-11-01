UrduPoint.com
Dolhin, PRU Recover Big Quantity Of Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Dolhin, PRU recover big quantity of weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police, in a crackdown on criminals, recovered 25 pistols, three pump action, three rifles, 26 magazine, 249 bullets and thousands of rupees during the last week.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both wings, said that the Dolphin and PRU also recovered narcotics including 133 bottles of liquor from the criminals.

Dolphins and PRU wings responded to 450 calls, received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, they helped 59 people on different roads of the city.

During patrolling in the city, the two wings checked 3,383 vehicles, 152,000 motorbikes and 167,084 persons.

As many as 98 motorbikes, one vehicle and 242 persons were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.

One car, 10 bikes, nine mobile-phones and thousands of rupees were recovered from the criminals during the action. The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 39 persons for violating ban on one-wheeling, four for kite-flying and seven were arrested for violating a ban on firing into the air. They also arrested four proclaimed offenders, 94 target offenders and court absconders during the same period.

