Dolhin Squad, PRU response to all 333 calls during one week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police showed immediate response to the all 333 calls received on helpline 15 during last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings, informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered one car, 21 motorcycles, three mobile phones 60 pistols, six rifles, one pump action, 57 magazine, 389 bullets, 145 bottles of liquor and heroin from the possession of criminals during crackdown. While promoting Community Policing both wings helped 106 people on different roads of the city.

Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked 3358 vehicles, 148,000 motor bikes and 153040 persons.

As many as 80 motor bikes, 08 vehicle and 332 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. The both wings also arrested 46 criminals for doing wheelie, 24 in fireworks and 16 in aerial firing. They also arrested 95 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during last week crackdown.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and in congested areas has surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.