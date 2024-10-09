Doli Roti: A Unique Culinary Experience Thrives In Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Doli Roti is a quite traditional food practice thrives in bustling city of Multan,
known for its rich culture and historical landmarks.
It's a thick, fluffy bread made with whole wheat mixed with sizeable quantity
of yeast is served with a variety of local dishes, offering a taste of the region's
centuries-old culinary heritage.
The name "Doli Roti" comes from the custom of preparing this special bread
for wedding feasts. Traditionally, it is sent in large, ornate baskets known
as "dolis" to the bride's home, signifying the community's celebration of love
and union.
While this practice was once confined to family weddings, it has now evolved
into a popular cultural symbol and is served at numerous events and social
gatherings across the city.
It's gained a commercial fame especially in parts of the old city including Dehli Gate,
Pak Gate, Sutri Watt and Surij Miani where vendors sell this bread paired with
chickpea curry attract food lovers from all over the region.
Dr. Tariq Mahmood, a historian commenting on the fluffy dish said Doli Roti
is a reflection of how food is intertwined with the culture and history of Multan.
Its origins dates back to the days when families would send large meals to
one another as a sign of unity and hospitality, he added.
Dua Zahra, a food critic, sharing her thoughts about Doli Roti, said it's more
than just food, it's a symbol of celebration, togetherness, and tradition in Multan.
According to her, the food reflects the value placed on community and hospitality
in this region.
Sidra Iftikhar, resident of Multan currently is serving as Dietician in hospital of
Karachi added: "It reminds me of my childhood, especially during functions in
my native town, when Doli Roti was a highlight at every gathering. I’m happy
to see that this tradition is still alive, even as modern food trends take over."
Though Doli Roti is deeply rooted in the traditions of Multan. Its rising popularity
among locals and tourists alike shows how culinary traditions continue to thrive,
blending the old with the new here.
