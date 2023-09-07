Open Menu

Dollar Goes Down By Rs 2.48 In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Dollar goes down by Rs 2.48 in interbank

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The US Dollar (USD) goes down by 2.48 rupees in interbank this morning and trading at 304.50 The greenback rate dropped by two rupees in the open market and trading at 310 Pakistani rupees.

Pakistani rupee (PKR) has made impressive recovery against the US dollar (USD) in the open market in three days, rising by Rs18 against the greenback, Currency dealers said. "The banks selling the dollar to importers at Rs 305.70,President of forex Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan has said that the US dollar will also enter the reverse gear mode and will come down to Rs 300.

