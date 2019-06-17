UrduPoint.com
Dollar Hits Rs156.50 In Interbank Market

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 27 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:03 AM

Dollar hits Rs156.50 in interbank market

The value of US dollar increased by Rs0.66, taking it from Rs155.84 to Rs156.50 in the interbank market.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) The Pakistani rupee has once again depreciated against the US dollar.

The value of US Dollar increased by Rs0.66, taking it from Rs155.84 to Rs156.50 in the interbank market.

Last week, the US dollar kept fluctuating and hit record high of Rs158 against rupee, registering a 6 percent appreciation in the last 12 days.

Following dollar, other currencies also skyrocketed against the Pakistani rupee.

Media reports said the British pound has significantly increased by Rs10 in the open market in one week and has reached a record high of Rs200.

Euro has gained Rs11 in the open market, reaching to Rs176.

On the other hand, the Saudi Riyal has gained Rs2.7 in one week. The Saudi Riyal is being traded at Rs42 in the open market.

Moreover, Emirates Dirham increased by Rs2.6 taking it to Rs43 against the rupee.

