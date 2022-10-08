Dollar to below Rs 200 in days: Ishaq Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said, Rupee has regaining strength against Dollar since his arrival and dollar will fall below Rs 200, because it is not its real value.

Talking to a private tv channel, Finance Minister said country's macroeconomic indicators has surely lots of problems but this economic mess was inherited from Imran Khan led government that left us on the verge of bankruptcy.

Finance Minister said that his first goal was to stop declining economic terms and then reverse these terms because they all are interconnected.

He further said, "the Pakistani rupee has been manipulated in near past. Individuals, some institutions and few banks were also involved in that game. Those player damaged country for the sake to earn a few billion rupees." Minister said that coalition government was doing its best to help the lower class of the country.

The government has been disbursed 92 percent of total allocated aid around 50 billion Rupees among flood affectees through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).