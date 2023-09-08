Open Menu

Dollar To Gradually Come Down During Next Few Day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the economic situation was improving due to the caretaker government's decisions in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the economic situation was improving due to the caretaker government's decisions in the country.

He said, 'The value of the Dollar will gradually come down in the next few days.' While addressing a press conference at Goernor House here, he said that efforts were being made to resolve the issues of the business community and measures were being taken to provide relief to the people.

Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala was also present on the occasion.

The governor said that if the confidence of the industrialists and traders was restored, the economic activities would improve.

Karachi had been ignored for the last several decades, he said, adding that the armed forces were ready to fight economic terrorism along with border terrorism.

The governor said, 'I will stand by the business community.' Tessori said that that PIA was in loss and keeping in view that thing preparations had been completed for its privatization.

He said that if the investment came to the country, the economy would improve.

The governor said that he had requested the Caretaker Prime Minister to focus on Karachi and he would go to Islamabad for follow-up of assurances on Monday.

He said that diplomats could be taken into confidence to resolve the problem of IPPs.

He hoped that the caretaker Prime Minister would give relief up to 300 units.

He said that they were trying to get relief despite the conditions of IMF.

