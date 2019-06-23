Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Terming the budget as anti-people, he said that it will not prove to be positive for economy and business.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has predicted that Dollar will hit as high as Rs185.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said that dollar appears to be touching Rs185.

He said that our party is fully participating in budget debate but it is not people friendly. He further said that the government could not collect a tax of Rs4000 billion, how will they collect Rs5500 billion tax.

Within just a week, the greenback spiked to new tops with a massive increase of Rs8.25, which in consequence has soared Pakistan s external debts by Rs820 billion.

In the previous week, Pakistani rupee was depreciated by 4.9 percent against the US dollar as the greenback gained Rs7.25 and touched another historical high.

In the interbank market, the US dollar closed at Rs155.85 on Friday, which in consequence had raised Pakistan's external debts by Rs725 billion. In the open market, the US dollar closed at Rs157.50, which in turn increased prices of goods, and hardships for the general public.

Besides, a massive increase in the value [domestic] of gold was seen in the previous week, with an increase of Rs4,200, reaching an all time high of Rs75,900 per tola. The yellow metal saw the significant increase in prices due to the increase in the value of gold in the international market, coupled with an increase in the value of the dollar.

The interbank rate is the benchmark rate to determine the value of dollar and sets the direction for open market rates. Since open market or cash market rate usually remains higher than the interbank rate, the open market is likely to follow a similar trend.