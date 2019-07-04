Dollar will come down if Nawaz, Zardari return looted money: PM Imran

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a unique strategy to stabilise Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The prime minister said that if Sharif and Zardari family return half of their looted money, we will be able to pay the country’s debt.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Sir Syed Express train at Rawalpindi Railway station, the prime minister reiterated that there would be no concession for the looters and plunderers of the national coffer.

"There will be no NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) whatever approach they make to save their skin. I will make them answerable," he said.

He said if today, both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif brought back the looted money from abroad, the rupee would be strengthened, easing the pressure of Dollar in the market.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said during the last decade, two successive governments of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion 10 years back.

Two families – Sharif and Zardari – had become billionaires over the years while the nation suffered, he added.

The prime minister said he would not bow before any external or internal pressure to let the 'elite national offenders' leave the country.

"They may talk to monarch or ruler (of any other country), I will not let them leave Pakistan without extracting the looted money," he said.