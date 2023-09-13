Dolly Lift claims another life of woman in Abbottabad

A 75-year-old woman on Wednesday lost her life in a dolly lift accident in village Mohar Kalan an area of Bagnotar Police Station Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :A 75-year-old woman on Wednesday lost her life in a dolly lift accident in village Mohar Kalan an area of Bagnotar Police Station Abbottabad.

The district administration has taken swift action in response to this tragic event and after a detailed inspection sealed the lift.

According to the details, local authorities have confirmed that the Chair Lift operator involved in the incident has been apprehended by the police and is currently under custody.

Locals informed the media that the elderly lady Sosan Jan fell into the deep gorge when she was trying to get out of the lift and lost her life.

To ensure public safety and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, the Abbottabad-Mohar Kalaan-Doli Lift has been sealed by the district administration.

It has also been reported that strict measures are being taken against the Chair Lift operators on charges of negligence.

The Motor Vehicle Examiner and a technical team have been deployed to carry out a comprehensive inquiry to uncover the root causes of the accident and assess whether there were any violations of Chair Lift Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).