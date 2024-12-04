Dolphin Force Actively Playing Role In Arresting Crime Ratio: CPO
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Dolphin Force carried out crackdown on criminal elements last month and arrested 12 proclaimed offenders (POs), 14 court absconders and 26 target offenders.
A spokesman said on Wednesday that Dolphin Force arrested 73 weapon-holders and recovered illegal pistols, rifles, shotguns, Kalashnikovs, carbines, repeaters, revolvers and heavy quantity of ammunition from their possession.
Similarly, the Dolphin Force also arrested 90 drug-traffickers during November 2024 and recovered hashish, heroin, opium, Ice, poppy dust, liquor and raw liquor from them.
The force also nabbed 28 wheelie-doers, 22 dacoits/robbers along with stolen items including golden jewellery, cash and mobile phones.
The force also arrested 27 vehicle lifters and recovered 106 looted vehicles from their possession during this period, the CPO added.
