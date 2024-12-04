Open Menu

Dolphin Force Actively Playing Role In Arresting Crime Ratio: CPO

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Dolphin force actively playing role in arresting crime ratio: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Dolphin Force carried out crackdown on criminal elements last month and arrested 12 proclaimed offenders (POs), 14 court absconders and 26 target offenders.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that Dolphin Force arrested 73 weapon-holders and recovered illegal pistols, rifles, shotguns, Kalashnikovs, carbines, repeaters, revolvers and heavy quantity of ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, the Dolphin Force also arrested 90 drug-traffickers during November 2024 and recovered hashish, heroin, opium, Ice, poppy dust, liquor and raw liquor from them.

The force also nabbed 28 wheelie-doers, 22 dacoits/robbers along with stolen items including golden jewellery, cash and mobile phones.

The force also arrested 27 vehicle lifters and recovered 106 looted vehicles from their possession during this period, the CPO added.

Related Topics

Mobile Vehicles Vehicle November Criminals Gold From Court

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

49 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

1 hour ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

5 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

10 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan