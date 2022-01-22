Dolphin force arrest five criminals with drugs, weapons

Dolphin force arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during routine checking on Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Dolphin force arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during routine checking on Friday night.

According to police sources, Dolphin force team were only on routine patrolling when they stopped five suspicious persons and conducted their body search.

The officials recovered four pistols, rounds and eight bottles of imported wine from their possession.

The criminals have been handed over to concerned police stations where separate cases have been registered against them, police sources added.