Dolphin force arrested 283 criminals in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Dolphin police force arrested 283 criminals in March 2025.

According to the monthly performance report, issued here on Friday, 13 proclaimed offenders, 20 robbers, 81 drug traffickers, 19 court absconders, 32 nominated accused in FIRs, 72 outlaws for possessing illicit weapons, 83 record holder criminals and 35 target offenders were arrested from various parts of the district.

In addition, nine wheelie doers, 130 law breakers and four outlaws in police encounters were also nabbed by the police teams.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused and legal action has been initiated.