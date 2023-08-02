Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

Dolphin Force has claimed to arrest 153 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during July 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Dolphin Force has claimed to arrest 153 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during July 2023.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Wednesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had activated the dolphin force with a clear-cut target to arrest maximum number of criminals in order to reduce crime ratio in the city area.

Therefore, the Dolphin Jawans launched a vigorous drive against criminals and succeeded in nabbing 24 Proclaimed Offenders, 35 dacoits/robbers, 49 illegal weapon holders, 34 drug traffickers and 11 wheelie doers during last one month.

The dolphin force also recovered illegal weapons, looted jewelry, cash, mobile phones and huge quantity of narcotics from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.