Open Menu

Dolphin Force Arrests 153 Criminals During July

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

Dolphin Force has claimed to arrest 153 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during July 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Dolphin Force has claimed to arrest 153 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during July 2023.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Wednesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had activated the dolphin force with a clear-cut target to arrest maximum number of criminals in order to reduce crime ratio in the city area.

Therefore, the Dolphin Jawans launched a vigorous drive against criminals and succeeded in nabbing 24 Proclaimed Offenders, 35 dacoits/robbers, 49 illegal weapon holders, 34 drug traffickers and 11 wheelie doers during last one month.

The dolphin force also recovered illegal weapons, looted jewelry, cash, mobile phones and huge quantity of narcotics from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Mobile Jewelry Progress July Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Ra ..

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

15 minutes ago
 Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts W ..

Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts With CIS Countries

15 minutes ago
 UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

30 minutes ago
 Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's ..

Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

15 minutes ago
 SC rejects request for full court bench

SC rejects request for full court bench

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews preparations to tackle rain ..

15 minutes ago
Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Sp ..

Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Special Status of Jammu, Kashmir ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Moro ..

Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting ..

Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting, Trail Orienteering in Fall - ..

4 minutes ago
 Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral ..

Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral relations

4 minutes ago
 PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

4 minutes ago
 China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardles ..

China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int'l landscape: Xi

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan