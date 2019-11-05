Dolphin force arrests 177 criminals during October in Faisalabad

Dolphin force arrested 177 criminals from various roads of Faisalabad during October 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) -:Dolphin force arrested 177 criminals from various roads of Faisalabad during October 2019.

In-charge Dolphin Force Abdul Wahab told APP on Tuesday that dolphin Jawans arrested 177 criminals including 43 proclaimed offenders, 29 dacoits/robbers, 22 illicit weapons holders, 29 drug traffickers, 2 motorcycle lifters, 6 swindlers, 16 wheelies and 10 kite sellers.

He said that the force were regularly patrolling on various roads and streets to provide safe environment for locals.