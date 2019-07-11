UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Force Arrests 182 Criminals In June

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:04 PM

Dolphin Force arrests 182 criminals in June

Dolphin Force arrested 182 criminals in the city during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) -:Dolphin Force arrested 182 criminals in the city during last month.

In-charge Dolphin Force Abdul Wahab said here on Thursday that the team apprehended 29 proclaimed offenders wanted in robbery, seven outlaws wanted in snatching valuables from citizens, 26 for illicit weapons, 34 for supplying narcotics, two accused wanted in motorbike lifting and 18 accused were arrested for installing fake registration number plates.

Similarly, 40 held for one-wheeling, two for kite flying, three for gas decanting and 15 others on various charges.

He said that the teams rescued three shelter less children, 82 street children, 38 first aids, 93 reconciliation, and provided community services in 200 cases.

