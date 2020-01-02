UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Force Arrests 1,893 Criminals Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:02 PM

Dolphin Force arrests 1,893 criminals last year

Dolphin Force Faisalabad arrested 1,893 criminals during year-2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) -:Dolphin Force Faisalabad arrested 1,893 criminals during year-2019.

Incharge Dolphin Force Abdul Wahab said here Thursday that the force apprehended 1,893 accused including 365 proclaimed offenders, 195 involved in dacoities, 317 outlaws having illicit weapons, 244 drug peddlers, 36 wanted in motorcycle theft, 59 motorcyclists/drivers on fake documents and without registration number plates, 302 on one-wheeling, 82 on kite flying, 67 on decanting LPG and 137 other accused.

The force also provided services to people in 7808 incidents undercommunity policing.

