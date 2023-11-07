Dolphin force arrests 3500 criminals during 2023

Dolphin force claimed to have nabbed more than 3500 criminals from various roads of Faisalabad during first 10 months of 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Dolphin force claimed to have nabbed more than 3500 criminals from various roads of Faisalabad during first 10 months of 2023.

Giving some details, SSP Operations Dr Muhammad Rizwan told the media persons that dolphin force arrested more than 3500 outlaws during 2023 and out of them, 3000 criminals were wanted to the police in already registered cases.

He said that dolphin Jawans also took action against drug trafficking and arrested 535 drug pushers in addition to recovery of heavy quantity of cannabis, heroin and liquor, etc. from their possession during this period.

The dolphin force arrested 650 illicit weapon holders along weapons in addition to nabbing 1857 accused who were involved in different police encounters, he added.