Open Menu

Dolphin Force Arrests 3500 Criminals During 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Dolphin force arrests 3500 criminals during 2023

Dolphin force claimed to have nabbed more than 3500 criminals from various roads of Faisalabad during first 10 months of 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Dolphin force claimed to have nabbed more than 3500 criminals from various roads of Faisalabad during first 10 months of 2023.

Giving some details, SSP Operations Dr Muhammad Rizwan told the media persons that dolphin force arrested more than 3500 outlaws during 2023 and out of them, 3000 criminals were wanted to the police in already registered cases.

He said that dolphin Jawans also took action against drug trafficking and arrested 535 drug pushers in addition to recovery of heavy quantity of cannabis, heroin and liquor, etc. from their possession during this period.

The dolphin force arrested 650 illicit weapon holders along weapons in addition to nabbing 1857 accused who were involved in different police encounters, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Criminals Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post to provide efficient courier service ..

Pakistan Post to provide efficient courier services to business community: PMG P ..

4 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan encourages student activism agains ..

NAB Balochistan encourages student activism against corruption

4 minutes ago
 Secretary culture announces to restore Café cultu ..

Secretary culture announces to restore Café culture, Folk Studio

4 minutes ago
 DPO pledges to eliminate crimes, protect lives of ..

DPO pledges to eliminate crimes, protect lives of masses

4 minutes ago
 Rich tribute paid to educationist Late Haji Khan

Rich tribute paid to educationist Late Haji Khan

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready to replicate its unique AMA success ..

Pakistan ready to replicate its unique AMA success story with developing countri ..

11 minutes ago
Portuguese prime minister resigns following corrup ..

Portuguese prime minister resigns following corruption probe

9 minutes ago
 Ring Road project to improve quality of life :Comm ..

Ring Road project to improve quality of life :Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI activist in May-9 case

ATC grants bail to PTI activist in May-9 case

9 minutes ago
 Smog to reach dangerous levels in Punjab next week ..

Smog to reach dangerous levels in Punjab next week: NDMA issues advisory

4 minutes ago
 ANP names election candidate for PK90

ANP names election candidate for PK90

4 minutes ago
 PIA contradicts data sharing allegations

PIA contradicts data sharing allegations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan