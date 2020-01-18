UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin Force Arrests 36,576 POs In 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:32 PM

Dolphin Force arrests 36,576 POs in 2019

The Dolphin Force arrested 36,576 proclaimed offenders (POs) in Faisalabad during 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Force arrested 36,576 proclaimed offenders (POs) in Faisalabad during 2019.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that after establishment of Dolphin Force, a substantial decrease was witnessed in street crimes as Dolphin jawans were conducting thorough patrolling on the city roads.

The Dolphin Force also nabbed 302 motorcyclists over wheelie-doing on the city road users. The Force also seized 36 stolen vehicles during the year.

The Dolphin jawans provided assistance to 7,808 persons under community policing during the hours of need and rendered first aid services to 716 persons after road accidents during this period.

The Dolphin Force also arrested 317 persons with illicit weapons in addition to nabbing 244 drug-pushers and 195 dacoits during the year 2019, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Vehicles Road 2019

Recent Stories

Reham Khan says "These people have no capacity to ..

23 minutes ago

Al Jarwan meets Portuguese foreign policy official ..

36 minutes ago

Cleanliness awareness activities carried out in ci ..

4 minutes ago

"Addict eats poor’s flour" becomes top trend on ..

46 minutes ago

DC Haripur imposes ban on CNG kits in school vehic ..

4 minutes ago

Govt has succeeded in stabilizing economy: Amir Do ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.