Dolphin Force arrests 36,576 POs in 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Force arrested 36,576 proclaimed offenders (POs) in Faisalabad during 2019.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that after establishment of Dolphin Force, a substantial decrease was witnessed in street crimes as Dolphin jawans were conducting thorough patrolling on the city roads.

The Dolphin Force also nabbed 302 motorcyclists over wheelie-doing on the city road users. The Force also seized 36 stolen vehicles during the year.

The Dolphin jawans provided assistance to 7,808 persons under community policing during the hours of need and rendered first aid services to 716 persons after road accidents during this period.

The Dolphin Force also arrested 317 persons with illicit weapons in addition to nabbing 244 drug-pushers and 195 dacoits during the year 2019, he added.