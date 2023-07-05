Open Menu

Dolphin Force Arrests 39 POs During June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Dolphin force arrests 39 POs during June

Dolphin force claimed to have nabbed 39 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad while patrolling on various city roads during June 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Dolphin force claimed to have nabbed 39 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad while patrolling on various city roads during June 2023.

Police spokesman said that dolphin force ensured thorough patrolling on city roads especially during night hours to control street crimes at maximum extent.

During June, this force succeeded in arresting 39 proclaimed offenders, 60 illegal weapon holders and 48 drug traffickers from Faisalabad.

The force also recovered illegal weapons and heavy quantity of narcotics from the possession of these accused and locked them behind bars for further investigation, spokesman added.

