Dolphin Force arrests three dacoits from nearby Punjab University: Lahore Police

(@fidahassanain)

A student was killed in exchange of fire between Dolphin force and dacoits near University of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) A student was killed after exchange of fire between three dacoits and Dolphin force, Lahore Police Spokesperson said on Thursday (today).

The spokesperson said that dolphin force chased the dacoits who started firing aiming at dolphin force squad. As a result of exchange of firing, the Spokespersin said, a student was killed nearby University of the Punjab. However, Dolphin force successfully arrested three dacoits.

According to Lahore police, the dacoits arrested by Dolphin Force were involved in robberies and other criminal activities.

SSP Model Town also confirmed that a student was killed but it would be determined through a postmortem that whose bullet took life of innocent student. The latest reports suggested that Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani also took notice of the incident and sought report.

"The girl became victim when she was passing by the road," said the police.