UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin Force Arrests Three Dacoits From Nearby Punjab University: Lahore Police

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:09 PM

Dolphin Force arrests three dacoits from nearby Punjab University: Lahore Police

A student was killed in exchange of fire between Dolphin force and dacoits near University of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) A student was killed after exchange of fire between three dacoits and Dolphin force, Lahore Police Spokesperson said on Thursday (today).

The spokesperson said that dolphin force chased the dacoits who started firing aiming at dolphin force squad. As a result of exchange of firing, the Spokespersin said, a student was killed nearby University of the Punjab. However, Dolphin force successfully arrested three dacoits.

According to Lahore police, the dacoits arrested by Dolphin Force were involved in robberies and other criminal activities.

SSP Model Town also confirmed that a student was killed but it would be determined through a postmortem that whose bullet took life of innocent student. The latest reports suggested that Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani also took notice of the incident and sought report.

"The girl became victim when she was passing by the road," said the police.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Fire Police University Of The Punjab Exchange Student Road Criminals

Recent Stories

‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ Explores the Future of ..

15 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 15,971 to more than 1,460 ..

17 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign to start from Oct 26 in sa ..

18 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers arrested

18 minutes ago

German shares open 1.02 pct lower

18 minutes ago

IIOJK people asked to observe October 27 as Black ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.