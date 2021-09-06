Dolphin Force Arrests Two Dacoits After Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Dolphin Force arresred two dacoits after an encounter in the area of Razaabad police station.
Police said on Monday that dolphin squad during patrolling signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons to stop near Ehsan Town but the riders accelerated the two-wheeler and opened fire.
The dolphin force retaliated and injured both outlaws.The police arrested both accused and shifted them to hospital.
The accused were identified as --Shahnawaz alias Kaka s/o Allah Ditta and Fayyaz s/o Riaz, both residents of Toba Tek Singh, who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.
Further investigation was under way.