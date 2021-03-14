UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin Force Deployed In Dijkot Also

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Dolphin force deployed in Dijkot also

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Dolphin force has been deployed in Dijkot town also to check street crimes.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq inaugurated the deployment of Dolphin force in the town and said that the Punjab government was taking solid steps to provide safety and security to people.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Mr. Umar Maqbool, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, SP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal and others were also present.

Related Topics

Sports Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Traffic

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling of 3 million Captago ..

36 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA, WGEO to organise 7th World Green Energy Summ ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Special T ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.