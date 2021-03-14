Dolphin force deployed in Dijkot also

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Dolphin force has been deployed in Dijkot town also to check street crimes.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq inaugurated the deployment of Dolphin force in the town and said that the Punjab government was taking solid steps to provide safety and security to people.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Mr. Umar Maqbool, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, SP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal and others were also present.